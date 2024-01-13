Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Earns First Bid To NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman earned his first NHL All-Star Game selection Saturday, the team announced.

It’s a well deserved honor for Swayman, who will join teammate David Pastrnak for All-Star festivities in Toronto. The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances this season, recording an 11-3-7 record — averaging 2.47 goals against and posting a .920 save percentage.

He also has two shutouts on the season.

Swayman’s selection came via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, according to the league. He was one of 12 players selected by the fans, who certainly have shown love for him over the last two seasons.

Linus Ullmark, who was named an All-Star for the first time in 2023, has missed some time with an injury so Swayman will have a chance to improve his numbers over the next few games with the Bruins.

The 2024 NHL All-Star festivities will take place Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena.