Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) is willing to let bygones be bygones when it comes to former WWE talent who left on controversial terms.

Not only did WWE’s chief content officer welcome CM Punk back to the company in November after nearly a decade away. Another former champion also reportedly is on the verge of returning.

Fightful Select reported Tuesday, citing sources within WWE and IMPACT, that Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) is expected to return to WWE, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Naomi, a former SmackDown women’s champion and former women’s tag team champion, infamously left the company in 2022, walking out with Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) during a May episode of “RAW” after meeting with CEO Vince McMahon.

Naomi later joined IMPACT Wrestling, debuting in April 2023 under the ring name Trinity. She won the IMPACT knockouts world championship in July, but according to Fightful Select, WWE long has had major interest in bringing her back.

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu), who’s been an integral part of WWE’s highly successful Bloodline storyline alongside Jey Uso (real name Joshua Fatu), Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoa’i), Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) and Paul Heyman.

There’s long been speculation about Sasha Banks returning, as well, but recent reports suggest she instead might soon join AEW after failing to reach a deal with her former home.