Three years after the Patriots used a first-round pick on Mac Jones, could New England take another crack at bringing in a franchise quarterback?

The Patriots are in a prime position to do so after putting together a miserable 2023 season, which saw 4-13 New England post the franchise’s most losses in a single campaign since 1992. As a result, the Patriots own the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft and will be able to land one of the best signal-callers in the class.

Jordan Reid doesn’t only believe New England will select a top QB in this year’s class. The ESPN NFL draft analyst projects the Patriots to use their first selection on the player who was tabbed as the best in all of college football this season: LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

“Daniels is an electrifying talent who brings downfield passing ability and rushing mobility,” Reid wrote. “His improvement during his senior season was remarkable, as he finished first in the FBS in Total QBR (95.6), touchdown passes from the pocket (35) and passing yards per attempt (11.7). His 40 passing TDs ranked second, and his 10 rushing scores tied for ninth among QBs.”

There are a few concerns with Daniels. He carries a very slender frame and likely will need to put on some muscle as he transitions to the NFL. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner also doesn’t have elite arm strength, which probably is preferred in Foxboro, Mass. where quarterbacks often are tasked with trying to drive the football in inclement weather.

That said, the positives far outweigh the negatives when it comes to Daniels, who could help turn things around in New England. But if the Jones era taught us anything, the Patriots must surround Daniels — or any other new quarterback — with an above-average supporting cast.