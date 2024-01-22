Travis Kelce scored two touchdowns Sunday night, but his brother still managed to steal the show at Highmark Stadium.

Jason Kelce fully immersed himself in the Buffalo gameday experience for the divisional-round playoff matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs. From taking a pregame shot out of a bowling ball to chugging beers shirtless. the Philadelphia Eagles center was the life of the party in Western New York.

Not long after raucously supporting Kansas City in its thrilling 27-24 win, the elder Kelce brother took to social media to salute the city of Buffalo and its fans.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious,” he posted to X. “Such an incredible experience!!”

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection also revealed a funny text message he received from his mother after he ripped his shirt off on national television.

It remains to be seen if Jason will be at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chiefs battle the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. But if he is on hand for the AFC Championship Game, there’s virtually no doubt Jason will bring loads of energy in support of his brother and his team.