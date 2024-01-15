Jeremy Swayman’s Confidence Building Amid Linus Ullmark Absence

BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman wants everyone to know one thing: He wants the net for the Boston Bruins.

“Absolutely, I want everyone to know that,” Swayman said Monday after recording his third shutout of the season, a 3-0 verdict against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

“I love when people know that. Because I know that. I want the net every night. And that’s what I want my teammates to know, that’s what I want my coaches to know, that’s what I want this organization to know.”

With fellow goaltender Linus Ullmark still day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Swayman started his third straight game Monday. It marked the first time this season that Swayman has started three straight, playing in the previous five. He didn’t show any signs of exhaustion, though, as he stopped all 31 shots he faced.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery noted how Swayman exudes confidence. It’s well-warranted. The 25-year-old goaltender recently was named an NHL All-Star for the first of his career. Despite the fact the honor was bestowed less than one week ago, Swayman said it’s already in his rearview. He’s moved on. Why? Because if he puts too much of an emphasis into that accolade, there’s a chance his current spot could be overtaken by working harder.

He doesn’t want that. He wants every opportunity he gets.

“I love being in net,” Swayman said.

Montgomery knows that.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice to be able to see him have this opportunity,” Montgomery said. “If Linus wasn’t injured we wouldn’t have seen it. But his makeup is someone who wants the net every night. Linus has that, too.

“The swagger that he brings, it feels like he never gets tired,” Montgomery said of Swayman. “He is in tremendous shape and condition so that probably helps his mental, but his mental attitude, his positivity, he exudes it and it goes through our bench.”

Swayman acknowledged the experience he’s gained in previous years has helped tremendously through the first half of the season. Montgomery said his puck play and defensive reads are a few areas of improvement that stand out. Swayman is 13-3-7 in 24 games while Boston has recorded points in seven of his last eight.

“It’s kind of weird watching film from last year at times, like ‘Who is that guy?'” Swayman said. “I’ve gotten to talk with Goalie Bob (Essensa) a ton, and obviously Linus and I have talked a ton about when to take whistles, how to play pucks, making our defensive job easier.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s been really awesome to see the experience kind of show for itself, and I know I feel more confident letting the puck up to me and stuff.

Swayman said his approach has helped him maintain his level of confidence, too. He keeps the same routine even when he knows he’s about to play more, like the current stretch.

“It’s all these these years of experience that have helped round my game and I know that there’s a ton of room for growth. So I’m excited for that. And I’m going to keep working for it.”

Swayman figures to get plenty more work in the short-term. Ullmark remains day-to-day and Montgomery said there was a possibility backup Brandon Bussi could get a start in place for Swayman, if Ullmark’s injury lingers. But for now, it seems it will be Swayman’s net with a pivotal clash against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Just the way Swayman likes it.