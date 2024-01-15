BOSTON — The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden after a four-game road trip and showed effort and urgency in their 3-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon.

Boston, which opened a five-game homestand, improved to 26-8-9 on the campaign. New Jersey fell to 22-16-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While the effort and urgency was on display from puck drop, it wasn’t a banner day for finishing. It felt like the Bruins could have won their matinee contest by some five or six goals.

Boston completely dominated on the forecheck and in the offensive zone. Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle each had 1-on-1 chances with Devils goaltender Nico Daws in the first period — Coyle’s at the 12-minute mark gave Boston an 11-2 edge in shots on goal. James van Riemsdyk had his first-period power-play goal overturned after an offsides review. Charlie McAvoy had another Grade-A scoring chance in the third period after Morgan Geekie slid a cross-ice pass to a wide-open McAvoy, who unleashed a backhand but couldn’t get his stick on the rebound. Brad Marchand summed it up perfectly when he hit the crossbar on an empty-net attempt with less than two minutes left in regulation.

The Black and Gold, who unleashed 30 total shots in the first period, finished with a 36-31 edge in shots on goal.

While it wasn’t the best display of finishing, the Bruins did enough. Boston made up for its scoreless first period just 30 ticks into the second as Coyle netted a beautiful backhand on an assist from Marchand. David Pastrnak provided Boston with a two-goal advantage with his power-play goal 3:22 into the third, Marchand’s second assist of the game. Pastrnak’s tally felt inevitable given the string of scoring chances it followed.

Trent Frederic dove to the ice, got his stick on the puck and netted an empty-netter for good measure.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Swayman, who was named an NHL All-Star for the first time, earned his third shutout of the season. And he turned away a few dangerous opportunities by New Jersey en route to 31 saves.

— Coyle, who led the Bruins in shots on goal (five), got the scoring started with his backhand tally 30 seconds into the second period. Coyle now has 11 points in his last 11 games (five goals, six assists).

— Daws was a major reason why Boston never pulled away. He stopped 33 of the 35 shots sent his way.

