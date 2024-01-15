BOSTON — Jim Montgomery offered optimistic updates on a quartet of sidelined Bruins — Linus Ullmark, Matt Poitras, Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort — ahead of Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“Forbort, Brando and Matty are all trending well,” Montgomery said ahead of puck drop at TD Garden. “We don’t know exact dates for return, it’s too soon. But they all skated (Monday) and all feel good.

“Same (with Ullmark), skated (Monday) and trending the right way.”

Pavel Zacha, who missed Boston’s win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday due to illness, returned to the lineup against the Devils. Brandon Bussi served as the backup goaltender to Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark (lower-body) and Poitras (upper-body) both last played Jan. 9 against the Arizona Coyotes. Carlo and Forbort (groin), who remain on injured reserve, last played Jan. 8 and Dec. 3, respectively.

It’s still undetermined if Bussi could start a game in place of Swayman if Ullmark’s injury lingers. Following the game against New Jersey, Boston will host four games over the next nine days but avoid a back-to-back on the homestand.

“Right now, as we’re grinding here, it’s really a game-to-game decision,” Montgomery said. “If it continues, yeah, there’s going to be an opportunity to find Bussi a game. As to when that is, it’s a little premature.”

The Bruins will host the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Thursday.

Featured image via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images