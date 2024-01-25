Jim Harbaugh Accepts Chargers Head Coaching Job In NFL Return

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL return is here.

The Michigan and former San Francisco 49ers coach accepted the head coaching spot with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh entered the offseason fresh off of a national championship victory with Michigan and quickly emerged as a top candidate alongside NFL mainstays in Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel.

After interviewing with multiple teams, the 60-year-old returns to California where he has spent plenty of time leading teams. In addition to four seasons at Stanford, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight appearances in the NFC Championship Game, including a trip to Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season.

The Chargers finally get a prominent head coach in an effort to get the best production out of a talented roster headlined by quarterback Justin Herbert. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers could be in line to give the Kansas City Chiefs a run in the AFC West in 2024.

After nine seasons away from the NFL as a head coach, Harbaugh returns with what will presumably be major expectations with the Chargers.

His family continues an eventful week as his brother, John, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, prepares for the AFC Championship Game.