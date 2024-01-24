NFL Rumors: This Team ‘In Striking Distance’ Of Signing Jim Harbaugh

After a decade away from the NFL, Jim Harbaugh might be on the verge of returning to the professional ranks.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday reported the Chargers “are in striking distance” of finalizing a deal with Harbaugh, who is coming off a national championship as Michigan’s head coach. Garafolo claimed Los Angeles made Harbaugh an “extremely strong” financial offer and negotiations are at the point of discussing a potential coaching staff.

The NFL insider also is under the impression that Harbaugh “isn’t toying” with the league to leverage Michigan in some fashion. If the pact comes to fruition, it will mark Harbaugh’s second professional stint after his four-year run as San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011 to 2014.

The Bolts aren’t the only team Harbaugh has spoken to in recent weeks. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the 60-year-old booked a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly are amid a “wide open” head coach search.

Harbaugh teaming up with Justin Herbert and company also would take away another option for free-agent coaches like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel. The New England Patriots (Jerod Mayo), Las Vegas Raiders (Antonio Pierce) and Tennessee Titans (Brian Callahan) all have filled their respective vacancies.