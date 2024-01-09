LeBron James Weighs In On Controversial Celtics-Pacers Ending

There was plenty of frustration going around in the Celtics locker room Monday night, and LeBron James on Tuesday chimed in with his take on the controversial ending to Boston’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Jaylen Brown missed a 14-foot jumper with three seconds left in Monday’s matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A foul call on Buddy Hield was reviewed by the officials and overturned despite Brown getting hit on the head. It likely was argued Hield hit the ball first, but the foul looked simultaneous, and the Pacers guard admitted to Joe Mazzulla he fouled Brown, according to the Celtics head coach.

Kristaps Porzingis fouled Bennedict Mathurin on the following possession, and the second-year guard hit the game-winner free throws to give Indiana the win. Brown was irate by the ending, and James backed up the Celtics All-Star.

“See what I’m saying! JB clearly got hit in the back of the head,” James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn’t. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going out (expletive) there when it happens.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is known to get animated when a foul call doesn’t go his way, including in a primetime matchup against Boston last season. However, James calling out the play gave it a lot more attention than it normally would for a Boston-Indiana matchup.

All eyes will be on what the league says in the final two-minute report that will be released Tuesday afternoon.