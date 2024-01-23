NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Showing Interest In Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon could very well be on the move again.

The Boston Celtics traded Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two first-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 1 to acquire Jrue Holiday. The 31-year-old Brogdon has performed well in his role for the Blazers, averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists in 27-plus minutes per game.

However, with the 12-30 Blazers currently 15th out of 16 teams in the Western Conference, there’s reason to believe the veteran guard could be traded for a second time in a matter of four months. Brogdon, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign and could provide a playoff contender with a boost.

Multiple reports have indicated teams are showing interest in Brogdon ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike reported Sunday the Lakers have had discussions about Brogdon. NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Brogdon has been mentioned as a potential New York Knicks target. And ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Knicks and Lakers have all talked to the Blazers about Brogdon.

Another former Celtic, Terry Rozier, reportedly was traded to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Miami gave up veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick for Rozier. It might be a deal the Blazers pay attention to when setting their price for Brogdon.