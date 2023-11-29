NBA Execs Suggest Trade Price For Ex-Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon

The Malcolm Brogdon trade buzz might’ve not ended when the Boston Celtics shipped the eight-year veteran guard to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday in the offseason.

Playing for a down-on-its-luck Trail Blazers team with little-to-no shot at contention this season, Brogdon’s giving Portland valuable minutes that could go a long way for a legitimate contender. So, in connecting the dots, several league executives believe there’s a notable asking price in place for whatever team picks up the phone and gives Portland a call regarding Brogdon before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

“Three executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Portland will be able to acquire a protected first-round pick in this year’s draft should the Trail Blazers decide to trade Brogdon and open up more playing time for No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson,” HoopHype’s Michael Scotto wrote Wednesday.

Before offseason rumors suggested bad blood was in place between Brogdon and the Celtics due to trade rumors, the 30-year-old did his part. In Boston, playing behind Marcus Smart and Derrick White, Brogdon made the ultimate sacrifice in coming off the bench while producing like a starter — and it worked. The Celtics got the depth they needed and Brogdon’s value bolstered, earning himself a Sixth Man of the Year award.

Having that level of versatility combined with a team-first mindset makes Brogdon an ideal candidate for any contender seeking an efficient guard with the ability to defend and make the smart play on the offensive end. If last season proved anything, it’s how low-maintenance Brogdon is.

Under Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, Brogdon never opposed Boston’s rotations and instead made the very most of the opportunities provided.

So far, through 12 games with the Trail Blazers, Brogdon’s averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field.