Mike Vrabel has garnered interest from a pair of NFC South teams.

The former Tennessee Titans head coach reportedly is set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday and the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Vrabel interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, though it since has been reported the Bolts are nearing an agreement with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported last week the Seattle Seahawks are interested in Vrabel.

Atlanta’s vacancy continues to be up in the air. The Falcons reportedly were fully interested in hiring Bill Belichick as the next head coach, but those talks have since stalled. Many believe Belichick’s continued availability has to do with the fact he could be wanting full control of the organization, similar to the control he had with the New England Patriots.