Mike Vrabel reportedly will have at least three teams to choose from for his next head coaching gig, including a franchise also interested in Bill Belichick.

The former Tennessee Titans head coach interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. They also conducted interviews with Jim Harbaugh and Leslie Frazier and will interview Dan Quinn on Friday. The team announced Thursday they completed an interview with former Stanford head coach David Shaw as well.

The Falcons and Seattle Seahawks also are interested in Vrabel, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Vrabel’s interview with Atlanta is expected next week, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. And Seattle was in the works toward scheduling an interview.

Atlanta’s pursuit of Vrabel comes on the same week Belichick is expected to interview with the franchise for a second time, though it will be different than his first interview with owner Arthur Blank. NFL insider Josina Anderson believed the Falcons would hire Belichick despite their interviews with other candidates.

Los Angeles also was a rumored destination for Belichick, but there have not been any reports of a pursuit from the AFC West side. There have been mixed reports as to whether or not Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots reached out to Vrabel before elevating Jerod Mayo to head coach.

Vrabel was let go by the Titans after six seasons where he won two AFC South titles and made the postseason three times.