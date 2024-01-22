After Bill Belichick left the Patriots, the football world immediately started to speculate where the legendary head coach might end up.

As we gear up for conference championship weekend, that question remains answered. And as Peter King pondered in his latest Football Morning in America column, is there a chance we won’t see Belichick on an NFL sideline anywhere in 2024?

The eight-time Super Bowl champion is drawing interest in Atlanta, where he completed his second interview Friday. But outside of the Falcons, but there have been no rumors about another team courting Belichick. This fairly unexpected development was highlighted by King on Monday.

“I believe we’ve all assumed Belichick was going to get a high-quality job, or at least, in the case of the Falcons, a decent job,” King wrote. “Now the question is: Will he get one at all? Seems the Falcons are open to opening up this search after two meetings with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NBC Sports scribe continued: “He’s had no other interviews, at least not any we know of. It’s weird. Maybe teams sniffing around coaches don’t think hiring a soon-to-be 72-year-old guy regardless of resume is such a good idea. We shall see.”

Conflicting reports about Belichick came out of Atlanta over the weekend. One tabbed the future Pro Football Hall of Famer as the “top candidate” for the Falcons who “desperately” want to hire Belichick. Others, however, claimed Atlanta’s search was “wide open” and it’s “50/50” that Belichick lands the gig.

Of course, both parties might just be making sure they’ve left no stone unturned before they link up. In Belichick’s case, an appealing job might be on the verge of opening up.