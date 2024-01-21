Many signs pointed to Bill Belichick ending up in Atlanta after the legendary coach cut ties with the New England Patriots.

Belichick first met with the Falcons four days after his Foxboro, Mass. departure and was reported to be Atlanta’s “top candidate” as he went into his second interview with the organization Friday. But a new report Sunday indicated the future Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t guaranteed to be Arthur Blank’s pick to replace Arthur Smith.

Not long before the NFL’s second divisional-round doubleheader of the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Falcons set up a second interview with Jim Harbaugh. And in the same report, the trusted NFL insider cited an anonymous source and claimed Atlanta’s head coaching search is “wide open.”

The Falcons clearly aren’t leaving any stones unturned as they look for their next head coach. In addition to Belichick and Harbaugh, Atlanta has met or plans to meet with several other high-profile coaching candidates such as Mike Vrabel, Joe Brady, Raheem Morris and Bobby Slowik.

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick probably is the best of those coaches from an Xs and Os standpoint and he likely would make an immediate impact in Atlanta. However, the other candidates offer the opportunity for more longevity and sustained success, which leaves Blank and company with a very difficult decision to make.