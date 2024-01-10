It’s expected that time off work will bring rest and relaxation, but that’s not something members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff will be afforded this offseason.

They’re instead about to have the most stress-filled vacation of their lives.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is still awaiting word on his future with the organization, gave his coaching staff the next couple weeks off, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. They’re scheduled to be back to work Jan. 22.

It isn’t unusual for New England’s staff to get some time off, but those headed for a break don’t know if they’ll have a job when they return.

In the days since the Patriots’ season ended, there have been conflicting reports regarding Belichick’s future. There are some who believe he’ll return so long as he accepts responsibility for his mistakes and concedes control of roster decisions. He’s (kind of) done that, but the addition of Mike Vrabel to the coaching market has opened up the likelihood of Belichick’s exit.

It’s a sticky situation.

The Patriots will almost certainly make a decision this week, and with that, the rest of the coaching staff will have a better idea of what the future holds. It just might not be in New England, which will make for a rough back end of their vacation.