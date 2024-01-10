The Mike Vrabel-Patriots rumors are gaining steam.

The Tennessee Titans fired Vrabel on Tuesday in a move that could have a ripple effect across the NFL. Vrabel lasted six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach.

The news arrived amid immense speculation surrounding Bill Belichick’s job status in New England. It also arrived a day after Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Vrabel would be interested in joining the Patriots if Belichick loses his job.

After Vrabel was fired, Schultz offered an update on where things stand in New England.

Story continues below advertisement

“Make no mistake: Should Belichick move on, there will be mutual interest between both the Patriots and Mike Vrabel,” Schultz said in a video posted on the X platform.

Mike Vrabel and the #Patriots would have mutual interest if Bill Belichick is out in New England.



🎥: @BleacherReport @brgridiron https://t.co/mKovRGie3D pic.twitter.com/3K0BKuHqBW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 9, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, Belichick still was New England’s head coach. But with at least one of his planned meetings with Robert Kraft out of the way, it could be any moment that we learn about how the Patriots will handle their legendary head coach.

For myriad reasons, Vrabel might be the best candidate to replace Belichick. But it’s worth noting current NFL guidelines could prevent the Patriots from naming any successor before later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Follow NESN.com for updates on Belichick and the Patriots as they become available.