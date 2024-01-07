FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s become evident that most around the NFL believe Sunday will mark Bill Belichick’s final game as head coach of the New England Patriots.

It’s not like he’s already cleaned out his office, though.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly is expected to meet with Belichick on Monday before making any final decisions on the future of the franchise. It’s something the two parties do every season, but this one will go a long way in determining how New England proceeds.

It will take a couple of days, and while many believe the end result will lead to Belichick’s departure, there are a few things the 71-year-old could do to keep his job, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“Belichick would have to cede some control for him to return,” according to Daniels, citing sources. “One potential outcome would be Belichick giving up his duties as general manager and Kraft hiring someone else to run the Patriots front office. In the event he returns, the theory inside Gillette Stadium is that Belichick would also have to admit the mistakes he made and accept responsibility for the team’s failures.

“If Belichick admits his wrongs, sets out a path to correct them, and offers to help usher in a new era following his retirement, that could lead Kraft to bring the six-time Super Bowl champion coach back.”

The Patriots aren’t ready for that meeting just yet, as they’ll close out the 2023-24 campaign with a matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

It’s in the days after that things start to get serious.