Patriots Rumors: No Decision In First Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft Meeting

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft reportedly met the day after the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the New York Jets. It’ll take at least one more sitdown before the head coach’s fate is determined.

Belichick and Kraft “had an initial discussion Monday,” according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“(T)he expectation is they’ll meet at least once more, league sources said,” Howe wrote Monday night. “Kraft was not expected to reach a decision Monday.”

In his end-of-season video conference with reporters Monday morning, Belichick said he remains under contract with the Patriots and planned to proceed as he typically would. Belichick also said he would be open to relinquishing personnel control if he and Kraft “decide collectively” that’s “the best thing to help our football team.”

Kraft has not publicly commented on Belichick’s future. It’s unclear whether his and Belichick’s plans for how to rebuild the Patriots after their worst season in 31 years align.

Howe’s report also indicated former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could return to New England if Belichick remains in charge. McDaniels, who was fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in November, spent 19 seasons as a Patriots assistant and was New England’s OC during its promising 2021 campaign.

The Patriots’ offense ranked among the NFL’s worst in each of the two seasons since McDaniels’ departure. McDaniels also is close with both Belichick and Kraft.

Belichick likely would be in demand if he and the Patriots part ways, as various reports have linked him to the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Raiders.