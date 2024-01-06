Playing Alongside Trevor Story ‘Surreal’ For New Red Sox Infielder

Recently acquired infielder Vaughn Grissom joins the Red Sox with just 64 games of big league experience, but the 23-year-old is still thrilled about the opportunities joining Boston will provide.

Specifically, Grissom highlighted the chance of playing alongside veteran shortstop Trevor Story, whom Grissom grew up idolizing. Being pulled from winter league baseball in Puerto Rico, Grissom will join his new Red Sox teammate and fellow infield comrade during Story’s training camp this month in Texas.

“He’s been one of those guys you know that I was fortunate enough to watch growing up,” Grissom told reporters Friday, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. “It’s kind of surreal that I’ll be playing next to him, hopefully if everything goes great.”

Story, 31, has spent the last two seasons in Boston, and is one of the more elite established infielders in Major League Baseball.

Grissom is coming off a complicated situation with the Braves in which Atlanta struggled to find a place for its 11th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. That forced the organization’s hand, having an already established infield, to play Grissom in their Triple-A affiliate throughout the 2023 season.

Yet, in Boston, the circumstances are significantly different — and favorable.

The Red Sox are fresh off a last-place finish in the American League East after committing the second-most errors in all of baseball (102).

Struggling for defensive depth and stability, Grissom joins Boston as a premier candidate for the starting second baseman position in 2024.

“It’s really exciting,” Grissom added. “I’m in my 23 (Michael) Jordan year, so it’s exciting. I’ve gotten bigger and stronger. We got a good base going. I’m feeling grown a bit more, a little bit more the power is coming through. I’m just excited to just go out there and play, man, and let it all play out, out there. I feel prepared and hopefully the Red Sox feel the same.”

Grissom’s played 44 games at second base with Atlanta.