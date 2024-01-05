The 2024 Major League Baseball season will mark the start of a new chapter for Chris Sale.

Sale is set to play his first campaign in Atlanta after spending seven years in Boston. The Red Sox last week traded the veteran left-hander to the Braves in exchange for talented infielder Vaughn Grissom.

The 34-year-old Sale had a say in the move, as it required a lifting of his no-trade clause. While such an act indicates Sale is excited about his new opportunity with the six-time defending National League East champions, he was also sad to say goodbye to the Red Sox.

“Leaving Boston wasn’t easy,” Sale told reporters Thursday, per Boston.com. “I’ve been there for a long time. It was a second home to me. My family loved it, my kids loved it and (Boston) treated my family the best. It was great.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sale added: “They always treated me with respect. They always made me feel loved. They always made me feel wanted. Anything I ever wanted or needed, anything my family ever wanted or needed, they were there for me. Always.

“Through and through. So I appreciate that. To categorize it any one way, there’s not really a word I’d put on it. But I’ll never forget the people that I met there, the relationships I had and that 2018 season where we lifted up that trophy as world champions.”

Much like how the Red Sox valued Sale for nearly a decade, the Braves already are showing the seven-time All-Star their appreciation for his talents. Atlanta on Tuesday announced a contract extension for Sale, who’s in line to play a big role on a World Series contender for years to come.