Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sure was fired up after leading Kansas City to a narrow 27-24 divisional-round victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Much was made about how it was the first road contest in Mahomes’ playoff career. But he answered the challenge, completing 17-of-23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third time Mahomes bested Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs, creating an intense rivalry between the two sides that featured plenty of smack talk once the result was settled.

The passion poured out of Mahomes in the locker room, as NFL films captured him sending a fiery message to his teammates with the Chiefs on their way to a sixth straight AFC Championship Game.

“They asked for it and they got what they asked for,” Mahomes said. “But he said it, this (expletive) ain’t done. We come back next week ready to (expletive) go.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made sure to chime in, too.

“Turn it up a notch,” Kelce said.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs clearly are quickly turning the page as they look for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years. But another star-studded quarterback in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens stand in the way when the two sides collide Sunday.

But another road win will allow the Chiefs to get to where they ultimately want to end up.