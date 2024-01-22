Buffalo Bills fans once again endured a heartbreaking playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday night’s AFC divisional round matchup, sending Highmark Stadium into an emotional state.

Hyped up as the must-watch AFC playoff battle, the Bills and Chiefs went toe-to-toe as both teams were well within striking distance until everything collapsed for Buffalo. The same fans that showed up to shovel snow for the past few weeks at Highmark Stadium were dealt a blow heavier than any wintertime snowfall, watching the Bills squander a chance at tying the Chiefs late n the fourth quarter and potentially moving on to the AFC title game.

With 1:43 left, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal attempt from 44 yards — wide right — which allowed the Chiefs to ride their 3-point lead to a sixth consecutive trip to the AFC championship game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, not with an ounce of care for the heartbroken thousands in attendance, waived goodbye to the (tear-filled) Buffalo faithful.

Travis Kelce waving to the crowd pic.twitter.com/Q85U27fVkJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Going down to the wire with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs just enough to potentially seize a fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons. Mahomes threw for 215 yards, recording two touchdowns while completing 17-of-23 passing attempts. He also set an NFL record with 13 career playoff wins before turning 30 years old — surpassing Tom Brady.

“We were here to prove a point. To show we can play anywhere,” Mahomes said after Kansas City’s 27-24 win, per CBS Sports video. “We know we’re gonna have a heck of a challenge next week, but our guys are gonna get ready to go and go out there and see what we can do.”

Kansas City will next take on the Ravens with a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII on the line next Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.