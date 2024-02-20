Aaron Rodgers Had Ultimate Praise For Patriots Great Matthew Slater

The respect for Matthew Slater was universal, and it didn’t just come from those on the New England Patriots.

Players around the league, even from the rival New York Jets, held a strong admiration for the longtime core special teamer, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 16 seasons with the Patriots.

The Patriots pulled back the curtain on the final game of Slater’s career by posting a mic’d up video. Several Jets players, including Aaron Rodgers, congratulated the three-time Super Bowl champion before and after the 17-3 loss for New England.

Rodgers didn’t know at first it was Slater’s swan song when the two spoke briefly prior to the contest. But upon realizing it, Rodgers had ultimate praise for Slater and the star quarterback believes the Patriots great is ticketed for Canton.

Story continues below advertisement

“Much respect,” Rodgers told Slater. “You’re a Hall of Famer.”

Matthew Slater's final game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/M5mM9yShAP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 20, 2024

Jets punter Thomas Morstead, cornerback Justin Hardee, wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson also showed adoration to Slater in the video.

There is an interesting case for Slater to end up in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick certainly believes Slater belongs there.

Story continues below advertisement

Slater has the longevity and was a star on special teams. He earned Pro Bowl honors 10 times and was an All-Pro selection twice. The fact he played a role in winning at the highest of levels and contributed to New England’s dynasty only enhances his résumé.

Getting endorsements from the likes of Rodgers and Belichick will help his cause, too, but they’ll all have to wait until 2029 to see if Slater joins his father, Jackie, in the Hall of Fame.