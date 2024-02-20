Matthew Slater likely will go down as one of the best Patriots players of all time, and it’s a moniker his teammates would fully support.

The New England special teams player Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons. The 38-year-old made multiple All-Pro teams and Pro Bowls. Slater also helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and was called the best core special teams player of all time by Bill Belichick.

Nearly everyone who played with Slater had something nice to say to him when he announced his retirement. Multiple current Patriots players commented on Instagram their gratitude for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Isaiah Bolden: Man.. I was honored and blessed to see greatness

Joe Cardona: Hall of Fame player, teammate, leader, and person. Thank you for everything 18! — Joe Cardona

Mack Wilson: Dammm it’s to early to be cutting onions 🥺🥺 Appreciate you Captain 18 you the 🐐 man words can’t express honestly. I’m forever grateful to share the field w/ you 🙏🏾

Adrian Phillips: Thank you for everything Slate, see you in the Hall ❤️💙

Daniel Ekuale: OG!! Appreciate you for everything, it’s a pleasure sharing the field with you

Chris Board: Blessed to have been a part of your story 🙏🏽🐐

Slater accumulated minimal offensive stats, but he made underrated contributions on the field that combined with his profound impact that was felt across One Patriot Place.