Two of the NHL’s best teams will meet for a matinee matchup Monday at TD Garden.

The Bruins and the Stars, both of whom currently own 75 points on the campaign, are set to wrap up their season series on Presidents’ Day. Boston claimed the sides’ first head-to-head matchup of the season by a score of 3-2 in early November.

The B’s enter the early afternoon showdown with little momentum, as they haven’t picked up two points in a game since Feb. 8. The Stars, meanwhile, haven’t suffered a regulation loss since Feb. 7 and are averaging a shade over four goals per game this month.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Stars-Bruins tilt:

BRUINS (32-12-11)

Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk–Morgan Geekie–Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard–Jesper Boqvist–Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

STARS (34-14-7)

Jason Robertson–Roope Hintz–Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment–Matt Duchene–Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn–Wyatt Johnston–Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa–Sam Steel–Craig Smith

Thomas Harley–Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell–Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter–Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger