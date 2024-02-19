Two of the NHL’s best teams will meet for a matinee matchup Monday at TD Garden.
The Bruins and the Stars, both of whom currently own 75 points on the campaign, are set to wrap up their season series on Presidents’ Day. Boston claimed the sides’ first head-to-head matchup of the season by a score of 3-2 in early November.
The B’s enter the early afternoon showdown with little momentum, as they haven’t picked up two points in a game since Feb. 8. The Stars, meanwhile, haven’t suffered a regulation loss since Feb. 7 and are averaging a shade over four goals per game this month.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Stars-Bruins tilt:
BRUINS (32-12-11)
Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk–Morgan Geekie–Trent Frederic
Anthony Richard–Jesper Boqvist–Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
STARS (34-14-7)
Jason Robertson–Roope Hintz–Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment–Matt Duchene–Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn–Wyatt Johnston–Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa–Sam Steel–Craig Smith
Thomas Harley–Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell–Jani Hakanpaa
Ryan Suter–Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images