Three Defensemen Bruins Could Target At NHL Trade Deadline

The Bruins are once again a Stanely Cup contender in the East and with the NHL trade deadline less than a month away on March 8, Boston may opt to add size and depth to the blue line.

Fans shouldn’t expect general manager Don Sweeney to go all-in like he did last season, but it would make sense to bolster the defensive core before a postseason run.

Here are three defensemen the Bruins could target:

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames — $4.95 million cap hit

Hanifin is a hometown boy. He grew up in Norwood, Mass., and played one year for Boston College before being drafted fifth overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old defenseman is a UFA at the conclusion of the 2024 season, if Calgary can’t get him to sign a contract extension, they should trade him at the deadline or risk losing him for nothing to free agency this summer.

Hanifin has 30 points in 54 games for the Flames this season to go along with 80 blocked shots and 44 hits while averaging 23:44 minutes of ice time. He is considered to be a legit top-four defenseman.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks — $2.75 million cap hit

Lyubushkin wouldn’t provide the Bruins with scoring depth from the blue line, but he would add physicality by finishing checks and killing penalties.

His style of play is ideal for Cup contenders looking to bolster their size heading into the postseason. His contract also expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old Russian has 99 hits and 130 blocked shots in 50 games for the Ducks while averaging 17:06 minutes of ice time.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers — $2.65 million cap hit

Walker has floated between the second and third pairings in Philadelphia all season while averaging 19:27 minutes of ice time.

The 29-year-old defenseman is playing his best hockey this season with 19 points in 55 games for the Flyers to go along with 80 blocked shots and 72 hits.

His two-way play at even strength and reliable penalty killing could help strengthen the Bruins’ blue line down the stretch. Like Hanifin and Lyubuskin, Walker is a UFA at the end of the 2024 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Any of these defensemen would add size and physicality to Boston’s blue line, but given the less than $1 million in salary cap space the Bruins have, Sweeney would need to get creative to pull off any trades at the deadline.