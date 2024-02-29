Bruins Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Golden Knights Matchup

The Bruins made a roster move that affected their fourth line ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release that the team assigned forward Anthony Richard to Providence.

The 27-year-old, who was recalled after Matthew Poitras was placed on injured reserve, appeared in nine games with Boston this season and recorded one goal and two assists for three points. Richard scored his first Bruins goal on Feb. 17 against the Los Angeles Kings. Head coach Jim Montgomery paired the forward with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle in specific matchups to utilize his speed. The 2015 fourth-round pick also skated in 41 games with Providence this season where he amassed 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena that Jakub Lauko will take Richard’s spot on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau. Boston hopes to break its three-game losing streak following a four-game West Coast road trip where it went 1-0-3.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Golden Knights matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.