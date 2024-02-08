The Bruins had no shortage of depth options to consider while looking for someone to fill Matthew Poitras’ spot in the lineup and decided to go with a name off the beaten path.

Boston recalled Anthony Richard from AHL-Providence, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced.

Richard, 27, is in the middle of a solid season, scoring 19 goals and 38 points in 41 games with Providence. He’s currently in the middle of a 14-goal run over his last 17 games.

The forward has skated in 463 career AHL games with Providence, Laval, Milwaukee, Syracuse and Chicago, tallying 283 points. He’s capable of playing both the left and right wing and has appeared in 15 career NHL games, totaling three goals and two assists for five points.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard was not at the Bruins’ morning skate on Thursday at TD Garden. He likely will not appear in Boston’s matchup with the Vancouver Canucks, serving as its extra forward.