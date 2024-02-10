‘Big Chance’ Anthony Richard Could Make His Bruins Debut Vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins recalled Anthony Richard from Providence on Thursday following the news rookie Matthew Poitras would be shelved for the remainder of the season after having surgery in his right shoulder.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Richard’s speed, tenacity and forechecking are elements to his game he hopes translate from the AHL to the NHL.

“We’d like to create more anxiety on other teams, and there’s different ways to do that,” Montgomery told reporters following Bruins practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday, per team-provided video. “Speed is one of them. That really makes people back off or make plays quicker than they want to. Physicality is another one.”

Montgomery added: “He’s had a really good year in Providence and is just shy of 40 points, almost a point per game. But more importantly, he’s got five shorthanded goals. We’ll slowly hope to break him into penalty kill situations.

“But his tenacity on pucks, his forechecking ability and his speed to take people wide, to take it to the net and finish at the net, is something that we’re looking forward to seeing how this translates for us.”

After spending last season with the Montreal Canadiens, Richard has suited up in 41 games for Providence, lighting the lamp 19 times while adding 19 helpers for 38 points.

Montgomery told reporters there’s a “big chance, real good chance” that Richard will make his Bruins debut against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

“I’m very excited,” Richard said, per team-provided video. “(…) It’s been really nice in Providence. I really enjoy my time there … but once you start playing good and feeling good about your game, and you see guys get hurt, or sick or out of the lineup, you’re starting to think about having those looks in the NHL.”

Richard added: “I was waiting for my chance. I’m really happy to be here, and I’ll try and do my best. I watch pretty much all of their games, and they’re a fun team to watch. I’m excited to play with these guys.”

In Bruins practice on Friday, Richard skated on a line with Danton Heinen and Jesper Boqvist. Richard notched three goals and two assists in 13 games with the Canadiens last season.