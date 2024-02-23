The Boston Bruins are looking ultra thin on the blue line just two games into their current road trip.

Hampus Lindholm didn’t make the trip to western Canada with the team due to an undisclosed injury and is considered week-to-week. The Bruins then lost another defenseman in their overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night with Matt Grzelcyk suffering a lower-body injury just 65 seconds into the game. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery called Grzelcyk “day-to-day” after beating the Oilers.

Grzelcyk’s injury prompted the Bruins to make a roster move prior to facing the Calgary Flames on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday night. Boston recalled 25-year-old defenseman Ian Mitchell, who has played in 13 games with the Bruins this season.

Mitchell, who Boston acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason, tallied two assists during his time with the NHL club this season and averaged 15:18 of ice time. He last played for the Bruins on Dec. 23.

The 2017 second-round pick showed well during his time spent with Providence by recording three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 22 games.

Despite recalling Mitchell, he’s not in the lineup against the Flames. Montgomery, instead, is putting Kevin Shattenkirk back into the lineup in place of Grzelcyk, per reports.

The injuries to Lindholm and Grzelcyk only further put a spotlight on Boston’s depleted defense corps, and it’s an area the Bruins could look to add to before the NHL trade deadline on March 8.