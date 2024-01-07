BOSTON — Even though Matthew Poitras returned to Boston on Wednesday following Team Canada’s quarterfinal elimination from at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday, the Bruins decided not to rush the rookie back into the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

The Bruins rookie was allowed the opportunity to get his bearings as he readjusted from being in Sweden, where the competition was held. Poitras made an immediate impact when he suited up in the Bruins’ explosive win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

“I felt good today, and the legs felt good,” Poitras told reporters after the game. “I felt I played a pretty good game. I had the puck and made some good decisions.”

Poitras recorded two assists in 11:01 minutes of ice time over 16 shifts in the Bruins’ 7-3 victory.

“I thought he was really good,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. “He looked fresh. He was making plays. I wish we could have got him out there (more). (Tampa Bay) only had 11 forwards dressed and they lost one, they were down to 10.

“You want to make sure that you put him in situations that he’s going to be able to have success. The third and fourth lines, unfortunately, got a little bit short-suited because that’s who I was matching them up against so they had to alternate. So, looking forward to the next game when they have four lines in Colorado, and we can play him a lot more.”

Poitras said he was glad he had the opportunity to represent his country in the World Juniors, even though it wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for, and was happy to be back in the Bruins’ lineup.

“It was still an awesome experience,” Poitras added. “It definitely felt like a good reset. It kind of felt like getting those jitters like your first game again … a lot of excitement.”

Poitras didn’t have much time at home though. The Bruins headed out of Boston following the Tampa Bay game for a four-game road trip starting in Colorado on Monday night when they take on the Avalanche at Ball Arena.