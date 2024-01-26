Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Offers Midseason Rundown On Matthew Poitras

Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras played in 32 of Boston’s first 47 games of the season and has impressed his coaches with his resilience thus far. q1

With only two games remaining before the All-Star break, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery reflected on the first half of Poitras’ season before Boston’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

“I think you would say the first 15, 20 games of the season was excellent,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “Then, the grind of the season and just getting used to the NHL at 19, there was a little bit of pullback in his play, but he has responded.”

The Bruins have a game plan in place for Poitras to ensure he is put in situations where he can succeed. His response when he doesn’t have the best game has impressed Montgomery.

“The one thing we love about him is his smarts, his willingness to make plays and his competitiveness,” Montgomery said. “That’s something we think is only going to help him long term, short term in what the Bruins are trying to do. He’s a big piece of our team.”

Poitras also missed some time when the Bruins loaned the 19-year-old to Team Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden. Although the tournament didn’t end the way Poitras would’ve hoped, Montgomery believes the experience still helped the young forward.

“I think anytime you go through an experience in life whether it’s a good experience or a bad experience, especially as an athlete … you can use that to learn,” Montgomery said. “He’s a very intelligent person and player, and he’s used that to get better.”

In the 32 games he has suited up for the Black and Gold, Poitras has lit the lamp five times and added 10 helpers for 15 points.