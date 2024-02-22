Bruins Notes: ‘Important’ OT Experience Vs. Oilers Favors Boston

The Boston Bruins dodged a bullet on Wednesday night, turning a blown multi-goal in the third period into a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.

It seemed as though Boston had control of the contest for good after taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the second period, but Edmonton fought back. The Oilers scored three consecutive goals after trailing three, knotting up the contest that eventually took itself into an overtime period.

There, the Bruins flexed their grit overcoming a 4-on-3 power play to give Charlie McAvoy the window needed to find the back of Edmonton’s net and put a close to the period once and for all.

“I think we played a really great game (in) the first two periods,” Pastrnak said following the win, per TNT. “Heck of a team, good skills, a lot of speed and they came back and some huge saves by our goaltender and he kept us in the game and in OT.”

Story continues below advertisement

CHUCK SAID GOOOOODNIGHT 👋 pic.twitter.com/JbxKjV0JCr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2024

Pastrnak was pivotal, scoring Boston’s fifth goal while also assisting on the fourth — from Jake Debrusk.

“Its definitely important to go through these kinds of games,” Pastrnak added. “It’s not a great feeling in the current, especially with those last two, but we face it as a challenge and motivation and we gotta stick together.”

Here are more notes from Wednesday night’s Bruins-Oilers game:

Story continues below advertisement

— Pastrnak increased his team lead in goals by netting No. 36.

— With the loss, Edomonton ends its two-game winnning streak.

— Mason Lohrei became the first Bruin to record a three-plus-assist night as a rookie since Jake DeBrusk in March, 2018, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

— Morgan Geekie, who broke open the then-scoreless contest in the first period, notched a career-high 10th goal.

Story continues below advertisement

— The Bruins will return to action, back on the NESN airwaves, on Thursday night against the Flames. Puck drop from Calgary is set for 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.