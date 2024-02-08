The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that forward Matthew Poitras underwent successful right shoulder shoulder surgery, ending his rookie season prematurely.

The 19-year-old had just returned from the upper-body injury prior to the NHL All-Star break but fell victim to surgery after multiple discussions with members of the Bruins organization.

“There was a lot of discussion about what was best for Matty Poitras,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday, per team-provided video. “… (Don Sweeney) and I talked with Matty, and then Donny and Matty talked with his family and the people that advise him, and everyone was on the same page that this is what will be best for him moving forward. He’s 19, and next year he’s going to have a full summer to get prepared. If we waited, then his summer gets compromised.”

It’s certainly a disappointing outcome for Poitras, but it’s clear all sides put his long-term outlook first. The Bruins want him healthy next season, meaning surgery was the best option for all involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would affect his ability to get stronger if we waited,” Montgomery said. “If we waited until the end of the playoffs — it’s a five-month procedure, then he comes back with no training, no strength development, no power development, in the middle of November. Then he’s playing catch up, and we just didn’t think that was very fair to him, or the best thing to the Bruins moving forward.”

The Bruins elected to recall Anthony Richard to initially fill the roster spot left by Poitras, though it can be expected multiple players cycle through trying to earn a permanent spot as Boston enters the postseason.

Boston will miss Poitras, but it’s better off having him healthy for the future.

“He’s a big piece of what we’re going to be doing moving forward.”