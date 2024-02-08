Bruins Rookie Matthew Poitras Has Season-Ending Surgery

Matthew Poitras’ rookie campaign with the Boston Bruins has ended following successful right shoulder surgery on Feb. 7, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Matthew Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization (Latarjet) procedure today, Feb. 7,” Bruins medical director Dr. Peter Asnis said, per a statement from the team. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately five months.”

The Bruins did not pinpoint when the injury to Poitras’ shoulder occurred, but it was most likely when the 19-year-old forward left Boston’s overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 9.

Poitras left the contest less than three minutes into the third period favoring his right shoulder after hitting Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi along the boards in the offensive zone.

Story continues below advertisement

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said, per a statement from the team. “Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage.”

Sweeney added: “Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery echoed Sweeney’s sentiments on Poitras’ future with the franchise on multiple occasions this season.

“The one thing we love about him is his smarts, his willingness to make plays and his competitiveness,” Montgomery said, per the team. “That’s something we think is only going to help him long term, short term in what the Bruins are trying to do. He’s a big piece of our team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poitras had missed the final Bruins game before the All-Star break and was a scratch in Boston’s 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Poitras suited up in 33 of Boston’s 50 games this season, where he amassed five goals and 10 assists for 15 points while averaging 13:24 minutes on the ice.