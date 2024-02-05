When the 71st annual Dunkin’ Beanpot tournament drops the puck at TD Garden on Monday night, players around the National Hockey League will tune in to watch their alma maters compete for Boston’s bragging rights.

Boston University alumni Charlie McAvoy clearly will be among them.

McAvoy, who never won a Beanpot during his time with the Terriers, fondly recalls the experience. The star defenseman admitted it’s one of the things he is most nostalgic about when he reflects on his time at BU.

“I think it’s probably the biggest thing from my college career that I get nostalgic over. It was just one of the coolest experiences ever,” McAvoy told reporters after practice Monday, per the team. “Until you play in one, you don’t really understand the pride that goes into it. The rivalries.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had a really special two years playing in it, didn’t get to win unfortunately, but I’ll remember those games and how cool it was.”

Interesting look for @CMcAvoy44 on Beanpot Semifinals day 🤨



Coverage begins tonight at 5 ET on NESN pic.twitter.com/PaTFv5GTV7 — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2024

McAvoy shared the message while wearing a maroon Boston College beanie on his head. McAvoy revealed he lost a bet to Bruins assistant John McLean, who played for the Eagles (1983-87), as the two had a friendly wager on the recent home-and-home series between BC-BU.

“It feels terrible,” McAvoy said with a chuckle.

Story continues below advertisement

The Terriers will have their shot at redemption when they face the Eagles in the Beanpot semifinal Monday night. BC-BU will serve as the nightcap at 8 p.m. ET after defending champion Northeastern faces off with Harvard at 5 p.m.

You can watch full coverage of the tournament on NESN and follow along with NESN.com.