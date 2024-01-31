Boston College doesn’t have to worry about a lack of confidence heading into next week’s 71st Beanpot Tournament.

The Eagles have plenty of it after sweeping a home-and-home showdown series against archrival Boston University this past weekend.

The two wins over the Terriers cemented BC’s spot as not only the No. 1 team in the nation, but as the favorite to come out on top in the Beanpot for the first time since 2016.

But even though the Eagles are soaring going into the four-team tournament, there is a sense that they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

“We just had an incredible series with BU this weekend and both games could have gone either way,” BC head coach Greg Brown said at Monday’s Beanpot media day. “So we’re happy how it turned out, but we know that we still have to keep playing better and keep trying to tighten our game up. Because the opponents, BU and the other schools, are great. Anyone can win on any given night. If you’re not playing at the top of your game, then you’re going to be in trouble.”

The highly anticipated weekend series between BC and BU was just the preamble to the Beanpot as the two sides will collide in the opening round on Monday.

The Eagles, whose high-octane offense scored eight goals over the two games, took lessons from those victories over the Terriers and will look to apply them in another pressured-filled setting.

“It was a playoff-type environment this weekend and you’re playing against a very good opponent so you learn a lot,” Brown said. “One, how to manage your emotions and play in that type of setting. And then also you see what you need to get better at, and what’s working and just kind of how to form your game to give yourself the best chance to win. It was two tough, tough battles and we know it will be again when we get there on Monday.”

Like other teams in the Beanpot, the tournament could be the jumping off point for something even greater for the Eagles.

BC certainly will be in prime position to win bigger trophies this spring, but the Eagles could take the first step to adding to their trophy case by getting their hands on the Beanpot title.

“Coach (Jerry) York used to call this the beginning of trophy season,” Brown said, “and we’re not going to have a different attitude than we did when he was running the program. It’s exciting.”