BOSTON — Mike Sullivan has had plenty of unforgettable experiences in a hockey rink. But the former Boston University captain and current head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins fondly recalls representing the Terriers hockey program at the Beanpot tournament.

Sullivan, who will be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame on Feb. 12, wants to make sure current players don’t let the experience pass them by.

“I would just say embrace the moment and enjoy every minute of it while you’re there. Because it’s fleeting,” Sullivan told players during Beanpot media day at TD Garden. “It’s some of the most memorable moments that you’ll have as a college hockey player.”

Sullivan grew up in Marshfield, Mass., and attended Boston College High School before starting his BU tenure in 1986. He played four seasons for the Terriers, won two Beanpot tournaments and finished his career with 61 goals and 77 assists. Sullivan recalled traveling to the old Garden with family to watch the tournament before playing in it.

“It has a far-reaching impact. You guys that are competing this year, you’re gonna inspire a next generation, young players that are watching you compete,” Sullivan said. “I was that kid in Boston.”

Sullivan added: “It means a lot to a lot of people. And you can look at it as a threat or you can look at it as an opportunity. I’ve always been one to believe that if you look at it as an opportunity, you’re going over the boards playing on your toes as opposed to playing on your heels. For me, that’s an important aspect, your mindset going in. So enjoy every moment of it. It’s some of the greatest memories that I have wearing a BU jersey, I can tell you that.”

Following his collegiate career, Sullivan played 11 NHL seasons. He played one campaign for the Bruins (1997-98) and served as Boston’s head coach for two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06). He’s since carved out a career in Pittsburgh, coaching the Penguins for nine seasons with a pair of Stanley Cup titles.

Sullivan shared how many NHL players, including those on the Penguins, always try to watch the Beanpot when the first two Mondays in February come around. Those who represent the Bruins have said the same.

“All of us that are former players, it’s still holds a special place in our hearts,” Sullivan said. “We all pay attention. We’re all rooting for our respective schools and our respective players that play for those schools. It’s an incredible experience and you’ll gain more of an appreciation for it when you leave, when you get to become an alumni. It energizes everybody around around the schools, the alumni, but it really energizes the hockey community. It’s a privilege to be a part of it and have the opportunity to compete in. Don’t take it for granted and enjoy every moment.”

Sullivan’s induction into the Beanpot Hall of Fame will take place during the Beanpot final Feb. 12. The semifinal round of the tournament will be held Monday night. Northeastern will take on Harvard at 5 p.m. ET before Boston College faces Boston University in the nightcap at 8 p.m. You can watch full coverage of the tournament on NESN and follow along with NESN.com.