The Boston Celtics left quite an impression on Blake Griffin last season.

Griffin, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in 2022, filled a limited veteran’s role off the bench for the Celtics, playing a career-low 13.9 minutes per game — which didn’t discourage the six-time NBA All-Star. Instead, when reflecting on his brief time with Boston, the 34-year-old unloaded a glowing review.

“Boston is unbelievable,” Griffin told Barstool Sports’ “Fore Play” podcast. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston was like one of the best experiences. … The fans are incredible. The team — like having a team that’s so championship-focused. One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

With Griffin available on the free agency market, the Celtics reportedly expressed interest in a reunion this offseason, but Griffin’s stance hasn’t been clear. Boston has already added across the board, including to its bench, but is rumored to be in the market for a veteran forward.

So… does that shut the door on watching Griffin lobs in Boston? Perhaps.

The Celtics didn’t utilize Griffin much throughout the regular season and that didn’t change during the playoffs — Griffin played one game for six minutes. So the question becomes whether or not Griffin’s voice and locker room presence are deemed valuable enough for a rerun in Boston.

At this stage in Griffin’s career, the championship urgency is likely identical to that of Boston’s. Griffin hasn’t played in an NBA Finals and the Celtics haven’t won a title since 2008.

Regardless, there’s still time for both sides to strike a deal.