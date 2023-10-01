Blake Griffin Reportedly ‘Considering Retirement’ After Celtics Run

Blake Griffin played just 41 games with the Boston Celtics last season, but that might be the end of the six-time All-Star’s career.

Griffin is still sitting up for grabs in free agency, presumably drawing little interest if any before the start of NBA training camp which is just days away. The Celtics have been most notably linked, still keeping in mind Griffin’s veteran leadership and locker room voice. Yet, Griffin’s run in the NBA might be over after 13 seasons.

“(Brad) Stevens revealed the Celtics were interested in bringing back Griffin for a second year, but the former All-Star is considering retirement,” The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wrote Saturday.

It took just one year for Boston to grow impressed by Griffin’s presence, and the 34-year-old shared similar sentiments — both of the city and team — after spending just a year with the Celtics.

“Boston is unbelievable,” Griffin told Barstool Sports’ “Fore Play” podcast. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston was like one of the best experiences. … The fans are incredible. The team — like having a team that’s so championship-focused. One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Griffin averaged career-low marks in points (4.1), minutes (13.9) and starts (16), the former Kia-hopping Slam Dunk champ knew what he signed up for. The Celtics had Al Horford and Robert Williams III playing ahead of Griffin, which would likely be the case if a reunion does happen.

There’s still time for both sides to come to an agreement with Boston entering the season yet again among NBA Finals favorites. The Celtics haven’t raised a banner since 2008 and Griffin hasn’t played in a finals.