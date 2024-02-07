Celtics Rumors: Two Bench Targets On ‘Boston’s Radar’ Before Deadline

The Boston Celtics have less than 48 hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline to swing a deal. The organization is rumored to be more aggressive than its market activity may appear from the outside.

Having already splurged on roster improvements like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens might not be done yet. Boston’s been linked to several small-name, depth-enhancing targets and still owns a $6.2 million traded-player exception from the Grant Williams-Mavericks trade.

With a minimal budget for Stevens and the front office to work with, the Celtics have added two more names to their rumor mill.

“Boston has been weighing various options who could deepen the Celtics’ bench, according to league sources,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Tuesday. “Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said. Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract, sources said.”

Porter, limited to just 11.6 minutes through 15 games with the Raptors this season, has averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from the field. The 30-year-olld playoff experience and even played on the 2022 NBA Finals champion Warriors team that defeated the Celtics. There is, however, an ongoing concern regarding Porter’s health that makes him a less-than-desirable candidate for Boston.

Porter has played 30 or fewer games in the last three seasons. With the Celtics having been linked to names like Kelly Olynyk and Andre Drummond, Porter is the least suitable option. Boston needs reliability, not just a veteran spokesperson to chat with Payton Pritchard or Neemias Queta. Considering the $6.2 million leeway from Williams isn’t a complete dud, the Celtics could allocate those funds toward a less risky investment rather than taking a shot in the dark in hopes that Porter will keep it together by playoff time.

Walker, 25, has made the most of a difficult situation in Brooklyn. The Nets have zero chance of competing in the Eastern Conference, still left in ruins after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant fled before last season’s deadline. Hence, for yet another year of misery in Brooklyn, the Nets can lend Boston a helping hand by parting ways with one of its few productive pieces in Walker.

The six-year veteran has averaged 12 points and 2.1 rebounds in 31 games off the bench for the Nets, shooting 47.6% from the field and 43.6% from three. Walker’s 6-foot-4 frame would come in handy, playing behind Holiday and Derrick White in Boston, plus his $2.3 million base salary fits right in with where the Celtics stand financially.

It’ll be up to Stevens to take it from here.