Derrick White was not initially named a 2024 NBA All-Star, but with a pair of injury replacements needed in the Eastern Conference, some wondered whether the Boston Celtics guard could receive the call from commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver, however, had different ideas.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Tuesday were announced as the injury replacements for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and New York Knicks’ Julius Randle.

more celtics

Jaylen Brown Could Assist NBA At All-Star Weekend In Huge Way

by Gio Rivera 5 Min Read

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘Considering’ Competing In 2024 Slam Dunk Contest

by Gio Rivera 3 Min Read

NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Shown Interest In These Veteran Bigs

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Starters for the NBA All-Star Game are determined by a vote combining fans, media members and players. Each team’s reserves are voted on by head coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old White is in the midst of a career year for the East-leading Celtics. White has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from long range in 46 starts. His impact on the defensive end has been equally impactful for the Green.

Young has averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 assists in 45 games while Barnes has averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 50 games. However, Young’s Hawks and Barnes’ Raptors each are below .500 on the campaign.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will represent the Celtics while Young and Barnes each will serve as the lone representatives of their teams.

More NBA:

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla ‘Confident’ In Roster Ahead Of Deadline

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images