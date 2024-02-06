Derrick White was not initially named a 2024 NBA All-Star, but with a pair of injury replacements needed in the Eastern Conference, some wondered whether the Boston Celtics guard could receive the call from commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver, however, had different ideas.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Tuesday were announced as the injury replacements for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and New York Knicks’ Julius Randle.

Starters for the NBA All-Star Game are determined by a vote combining fans, media members and players. Each team’s reserves are voted on by head coaches.

The 29-year-old White is in the midst of a career year for the East-leading Celtics. White has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from long range in 46 starts. His impact on the defensive end has been equally impactful for the Green.

Young has averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 assists in 45 games while Barnes has averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 50 games. However, Young’s Hawks and Barnes’ Raptors each are below .500 on the campaign.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will represent the Celtics while Young and Barnes each will serve as the lone representatives of their teams.