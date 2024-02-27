Celtics Trade Deadline Newcomers Offer First Impressions Of Team

The Boston Celtics added Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman Sr. hours before the NBA trade deadline, and with 25 games to go as the team hold a league-best 45-12 record, the priority for both newcomers is getting acclimated.

Springer, who came from the Philadelphia 76ers, and Tillman, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, both join a Celtics team with a clean slate and significantly favorable title shot. Though neither of the two were acquried for anything other than depth purposes off the bench, both Springer and Tillman are sinking in the Boston experience before the journey for Banner 18 begins.

“You walk into the practice facility, arena, anywhere, you go you can just feel the greatness,” Spring told reporters Monday during a Celtics community event at Roxbury’s Tobin Center, per CLNS Media video. “You can look up, see all the legends that paved the way. It’s definitely a great feeling. Makes you wanna go harder.”

Springer, who was drafted in the first round in 2021, didn’t get a whole lot of NBA playing time with the Sixers, logging just 9.4 minutes through three seasons. But that doesn’t discourage the 21-year-old, even while hopping aboard a stacked Celtics roster that’s routinely outperformed its opponents.

Leading the NBA in rebounds (46.9), threes made (16.3), offensive rating (121.1) and in net rating (10.5%) through the first 57 games of the regular season, Springer still envisions himself fitting right in.

“I can definitely help with some toughness and physicality. I feel like I can bring that,” Springer added. “Defensively, I feel like I can help my teammates guard whoever they need. Offensively, I feel I can space the floor for them, be able to attack and bring extra possessions for the team.”

It won’t be easy rummaging for minutes behind Derrick White, Jrue Holiday — the go-to guards — and Payton Pritchard — the reserve unit floor general — yet Springer does have encouraging flashes of potential working in his favor. While with Philly, Springer held future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry to nine points on 2-of-7 shooting, having a hand in the two-time MVP’s game-high four turnovers on Feb. 7. Needless to say, there’s something to uncover.

Tillman, who debuted as a Celtic during Boston’s win over the Chicago Bulls right out of the All-Star break, averaged 20.6 minutes through a 34-game run this season in Memphis. Obviously with Lamar Stevens gone, but Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta fighting for off-the-bench minutes behind unofficial sixth man Al Horford, Tillman finds himself in a similar place to that of Springer.

Yet, the 6-foot-8, 245-pound veteran in Tillman isn’t discouraged either while patiently awaiting his opportunity to pitch in.

“Everybody as a collective has done a pretty good job of welcoming me and giving me any types of advice,” Tillman explained, per CLNS Media.

Tillman added: “They have a chance every year it feels like. So I feel like our approach this year is really more, when I say conservative, it’s definitely on the forefront of what we wanna do but the pressure on it on a day-to-day basis is not there. It’s just focused on getting better, it’s focused on coming in there with the right mentality. Me getting an opportunity to be on a winning organization like this, I’m definitely excited for sure.”

Having leaned to their depth through a plethora of lineups and rotations thus far, its likely Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is already plotting ways of plugging both Springer and Tillman before the season comes to a close.