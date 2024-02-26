Blake Griffin’s already turned down rejoining the Boston Celtics on several instances, both during the offseason and throughout the team’s NBA-best 45-12 campaign. But the possibility of a return isn’t entirely dead just yet.

While ex-teammates Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made guest appearances on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast on Monday, Griffin became the conversation’s primary focus. White and Pritchard mentioned how the team pleaded for Griffin to return before Boston’s upcoming playoff hunt for Banner 18, and Griffin himself responded.

Phoned midway through the podcast by co-host Dan “Big Cat” Katz, Griffin offered consideration for returning if social media traction sparked about the now-34-year-old’s ability to still dunk — Griffin is 13 years removed from his Slam Dunk Contest title victory.

“If you get that out there and enough people start tweeting about it then maybe I’ll come back,” Griffin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Griffin played 13 seasons in the NBA, but never officially retired after a one-year run last season with the Celtics. Even though the six-time All-Star is best known for jumping over a Kia Optima and catching lobs with the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin’s consistently spoken highly of Boston.

VINTAGE BLAKE GRIFFIN 🤯@blakegriffin23 pic.twitter.com/CwiT59EAlm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2022 “

“Boston is unbelievable,” Griffin explained during an appearance on Barstool’s “Fore Play” podcast last summer. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston was like one of the best experiences. … The fans are incredible. The team — like having a team that’s so championship-focused. One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Griffin didn’t see much playing time in a Celtics uniform, logging 13.9 minutes through 41 appearances in the regular season, but the organization still sees value in his presence. Griffin’s former teammates clearly share identical feelings, too, and despite having accomplished so much at the height of his career, Griffin still doesn’t have a championship on his resume.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston has an open roster spot following its trade deadline acquisitions, plus the price tag for Griffin should fit right in with the team’s financial situation — the Celtics can’t sign anyone earning north of the non-taxpayer midlevel ($12.4 million).

Ultimately, it’ll be up to Griffin, who, so far, doesn’t mind the retirement life.

“I’m just enjoying life right now guys,” Griffin told “Pardon My Take.”

With 25 games left in the regular season for the Celtics, the clock is ticking for Griffin to decide whether or not to return for one final ride with Boston.