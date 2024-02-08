Brad Stevens Had Clear Vision For Celtics With NBA Trade Deadline Deals

The Celtics didn’t need to add anymore offensive firepower at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

They’ve got that well covered with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and the rest of Boston’s regular rotation trying to figure out how to share one basketball.

Instead of targeting players known for their offensive acumen, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens instead reshaped Boston’s bench with defensive-minded players, a clear need on a roster loaded with talent.

The Celtics went out and obtained Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman on Wednesday before reportedly acquiring Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. The Celtics also reportedly traded Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Mazzulla spoke highly of Tillman’s defensive presence. He’s an adept pick-and-roll defender and can provide defensive versatility, both of which are integral in Boston’s switch-happy defensive scheme.

Tillman, who stands at 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, showed he can handle big defensive assignments, too, like when he was matched up with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in the first round of last year’s playoffs. Tillman had mixed results but was part of an effort that held Davis to 4-for-14 (28.6%) shooting in Game 2 and 4-for-13 (30.8%) shooting in Game 4.

Tillman may be asked to help the Celtics defend premier front-court players in the East in the playoffs, like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Grant Williams, who found himself in a trade Thursday, played a big role in defending Antetokounmpo in playoff series in years past and now that task could fall at times on Tillman’s shoulders.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Springer, who was a first-round pick of the 76ers in 2021, won’t bring much offense to the Celtics — he’s averaging four points per game this season in 11.8 minutes off the bench and is shooting 39% from the floor — but the 21-year-old gives the Celtics a strong perimeter defender on the wing. According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Springer was heavily endorsed by a couple of Celtics assistant coaches, including Sam Cassell, who spent time with the guard on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Springer had nearly a 6-foot-8 wing span at the 2021 NBA combine and he uses that length to his advantage, especially when it comes to challenging shots and blocking them. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Cleaning the Glass data had Springer ranked in the 99th percentile in block percentage (1.9) and steal percentage (2.7). The Tennessee product certainly has delivered several big-time blocks this season, including rejecting Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the rim.

Like Tillman, Springer gives the Celtics much-needed depth. The Celtics don’t have much behind Holiday and White besides for Payton Pritchard. And if Pritchard is having an off night, the Celtics could trade offense for defense and give Springer more run.

It’s clear Stevens felt he needed to sure up Boston’s bench and its defense at the trade deadline. The Celtics defense is something that even Al Horford has seen “slippage” from as of late.

But the Celtics may have just found the perfect pieces to turn that end of the floor into an even greater strength.