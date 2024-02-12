Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Sunday night experienced a moment countless people dream about.

Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Andy Reid and company called the Chiefs’ famous “Corndog” play with the Lombardi Trophy on the line late in overtime and Patrick Mahomes found a wide-open Hardman for a 3-yard score that clinched KC’s second straight title.

The 2019 second-round pick by the Chiefs, who was traded by the New York Jets back to Kansas City in mid-October, had a fairly understated celebration given the gravity of the moment. But there was a reason for that.

“Hey, I ain’t gonna lie, man. I caught that pass and I blacked out,” Hardman told the CBS crew after the champs’ 25-22 win. “I didn’t know what was going on until I saw Pat running to me. Oh, we just won. OK, yeah, let’s celebrate.”

The game-winning score marked Hardman’s first touchdown of the season and first since early November 2022. It’s safe to say the 25-year-old picked a great time to get off the schneid.

Hardman was one of nine Chiefs players who caught a pass from Mahomes on Super Sunday. The star quarterback finished with 333 passing yards, a game-high 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the air in the third Super Bowl MVP performance of his brilliant career.