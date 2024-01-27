The Boston Bruins’ final game before the 2024 NHL All-Star break featured a fairly odd lineup, with Jake DeBrusk, Matthew Poitras and Derek Forbort all finding themselves sidelined.

There aren’t too many concrete answers for the reason why, though.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Patrick Brown, Jakub Lauko and Kevin Shattenkirk would dispel that trio in Saturday’s matinee with the Philadelphia Flyers. He couldn’t provide an update on how long the former three players would be out, however.

“We’ve got a couple guys that are banged up so they’re not playing. (DeBrusk) and Poitras, then on the back end, (Forbort) is out,” Montgomery said prior to puck drop, per team-provided video. “I don’t have concrete answers on everybody, I don’t. They’re all here, but JD is the only one that’s day-to-day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poitras and Forbort each missed an extended period of time earlier in the season with injuries. Poitras’ upper-body injury was enough to keep him out for four games, while Forbort missed 20, but Montgomery says they’re not in the same boat regarding their most recent absences.

“One is a reaggravation, one is new,” Montgomery said, choosing not to provide further context.

The Bruins will have 10 days to recover, with their next game scheduled for Feb. 6 against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.