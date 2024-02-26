Why Derek Forbort Won’t Play In Bruins’ Final Game Of Road Trip

Derek Forbort played in all of the Bruins’ last 10 games, but the defenseman’s streak of appearances for Boston will come to an end Monday night.

Forbort was not present for morning skate in Seattle, where the Black and Gold will wrap up their four-game West Coast road trip with a matchup against the Kraken. Speaking with reporters later in the day, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Forbort will not suit up at Climate Pledge Arena after missing a team meeting, per NESN’s Adam Pellerin.

Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to jump back onto Boston’s blue line with Forbort inactive. Shattenkirk only played in one of the first three games of the current road trip, logging a shade under 14 minutes of ice time in last Thursday’s overtime loss to the Calgary Flames. The 35-year-old was teamed up with Parker Wotherspoon on the Bruins’ third defensive pairing in Monday’s morning skate, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Kraken tilt is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. NESN’s complete coverage of the game begins at 9 p.m.